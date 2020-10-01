Good for Guns rally in Nelson County on Saturday
The Bob Good congressional campaign has announced a Good for Guns rally on Saturday at Roseland Lodge in Arrington.
The 4 p.m. event will feature Good, the Republican nominee for the Fifth District congressional seat, along with former GOP lieutenant governor nominee E.W. Jackson, Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, and Carlton Ballowe, chairman of the Nelson County Republican Committee.
To attend, click here: eventbrite.com/e/122855296499/