Goochland County COVID-19 community testing event set for Thursday

Published Wednesday, May. 20, 2020, 5:41 am

The Chickahominy Health District will be holding a COVID-19 community testing event on Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex in Goochland.

This will be a free drive-thru event and those coming for testing will remain in their vehicles.

This testing event is for adults and children ages 6 years and older who meet qualifications.

Goochland County residents are asked to call the health district’s COVID-19 hotline 804-365-3340 to be screened & pre-registered.

Additionally, a mobile testing unit is available for those without transportation. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:30pm to answer calls.

CHD is planning to offer drive-up registration and testing during the event as well (until 11:15 a.m.), while supplies last.

CHD will only be providing testing during the event and not medical care or treatment. For those with medical emergencies or severe symptoms, do not wait for this event and please seek immediate medical attention.

“We are building our testing capacity and will continue to work with our community partners to plan additional testing sites and dates throughout the health district,” said the Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Tom Franck.

For more information on COVID-19: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

Consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in localities and Virginia.

