Gonzalez blast helps Lynchburg Hillcats snap losing skid

The Lynchburg Hillcats used a three-run third inning to beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 3-1, on Tuesday night at Segra Stadium.

Lynchburg (14-12) snapped their four-game losing streak and evened the four-game series with Fayetteville (14-12) at a game a piece.

In a scoreless game in the third, the Hillcats went ahead for good. Luke Wakamatsu led off the frame with a walk, and Austen Wade singled to put two on with none out. Jodd Carter hit a fly ball to right field for the first out, but Wakamatsu tagged up and moved to third, putting runners at the corners with one away. Nolan Jones followed by hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring Wakamatsu for a 1-0 Lynchburg lead. A batter later, Oscar Gonzalez crushed a two-run homer over the left-center field fence, his second of the year, to push the Hillcats’ lead to 3-0.

Fayetteville got a run back in the fourth. Bryan De La Cruz led off with a single and eventually scored on a fluke RBI double by Colton Shaver that was lost in the lights.

Justin Garza (Win, 2-3) dominated the Woodpeckers in his start. The right-hander fired six innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits, striking out six. Anderson Polanco stranded the tying run on base and pitched a scoreless seventh inning, while Yapson Gomez pitched a clean eighth. Anthony Gose (Save, 2) tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to nail down the win.

Shawn Dubin (Loss, 0-1) allowed all three runs on two hits in 4.2 innings. He walked four and struck out two. Yohan Ramirez went the rest of the way out of the Woodpeckers bullpen, spinning 4.1 scoreless frames with eight strikeouts.

The series between the Hillcats and Woodpeckers continues on Wednesday with game three of the four-game set. Right-hander Nick Gallagher (1-0, 2.75) will start for Lynchburg against Fayetteville righty Enoli Parades (1-0, 1.17). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Segra Stadium.

Max Gun will be on the air beginning at 6:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

The Hillcats will return home this weekend for a three-game series beginning against the Frederick Keys on Friday, May 3. Friday’s game will also be Mascot Madness Night while Saturday’s contest will be Star Wars Night at City Stadium. Each night will include special post-game fireworks shows for all fans in attendance as part of Aloha Weekend.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google