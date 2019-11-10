Golf: UVA’s Bovari ties for second at Spirit International Amateur

UVA freshman golfer Pietro Bovari tied for runner-up honors in the men’s individual competition at the 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship.

Using a best-ball format, Bovari tallied 16 total instances over 54 holes of play while representing Italy. UNLV’s Jack Trent, playing for team Australia, won the men’s competition with 20 total instances.

Thanks to his play, Bovari helped Italy to tie for ninth in the men’s competition among the 19 nations represented at the event. The Italian squad was seventh in the combined competition featuring both men’s and women’s results.

On the women’s side, UVA freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) was 28th overall with six total instances. She helped the Italian women’s squad to a tie for fifth place in the team competition.

Established in 2001, The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is a biennial event that alternates years with the World Amateur Team Championships. All participants enjoy an Olympic like experience including Opening Ceremonies, International Village accommodations, festive dinner parties, Closing Ceremonies in addition to the 54-hole golf event where the world’s best amateur golfers compete for gold medals. The Spirit is hosted by the Spirit Golf Association, a charitable organization dedicated to promoting amateur golf for the benefit of health related causes.

