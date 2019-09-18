Golf: UVA remains 11th at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

The UVA women’s golf team remained in 11th place after the second round of play at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club outside of Minneapolis.

The Cavaliers, improved on their first-round effort by eight strokes, shooting 9-over 297 for a two-day total of 602. Wake Forest continues to lead the field at 12-under 564.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) led the Cavaliers by shooting 2-under 70. She moved up to 22nd place at 2-over 146. Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) posted a round of 74 and improved to 44th overall at 150. Junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) and sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) are tied for 52nd place at 153. Lillie shot 75 on Tuesday while Smyth had a score of 78. Freshman Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) is in 56th place at 158. She shot 78 during the second round.

The 54-hole tournament wraps up Wednesday. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.