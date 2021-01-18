 

Golf: UVA opens play at Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

Published Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, 11:49 pm

The Virginia men’s golf team opened its 2021 season Sunday at Florida State’s Camp Creek Seminole Invitational. The Cavaliers ended day one in 10th place in a field that features only ACC teams.

UVA shot 10-over 298 during Sunday’s opening round. Clemson grabbed the early lead by shooting 12-under 276. The Cavaliers were led by sophomore Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy), who shot even par 72. He is tied for 18th place after the opening day. Seniors Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) and Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) both posted rounds of 2-over 74 and are tied for 33rd place.

Freshman Chris Fosdick shot 78 and is in 52nd place while first-year George Duangmanee (Fairfax, Va.) is 60th after shooting 84 in his first collegiate round. Freshman Grayson Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.), who is competing as an individual, is in 56th place after shooting 79.

The Cavaliers will tee off at 10:10 a.m. Monday for their second round. Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.

Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

First Round Results

Team Results

  1. Clemson        276
  2. Wake Forest    282
  3. Duke           283
  4. Florida State  285
  5. North Carolina 288
  6. Notre Dame     291
  7. Georgia Tech   293
  8. Virginia Tech  294
  9. Louisville     295
  10. Virginia       298

Individual Leaders

  1. Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson     64
  2. Parker Gillam, Wake Forest   67
  3. Mark Power, Wake Forest      67
  4. Cole Anderson, Florida State 67

Virginia Results

  1. Pietro Bovari     72
  2. Andrew Orischak   74
  3. Jimmie Massie     74
  4. Chris Fosdick     78
  5. Grayson Wotnosky* 79
  6. George Duangmanee 84

* Competing as an individual


