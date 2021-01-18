Golf: UVA opens play at Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

The Virginia men’s golf team opened its 2021 season Sunday at Florida State’s Camp Creek Seminole Invitational. The Cavaliers ended day one in 10th place in a field that features only ACC teams.

UVA shot 10-over 298 during Sunday’s opening round. Clemson grabbed the early lead by shooting 12-under 276. The Cavaliers were led by sophomore Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy), who shot even par 72. He is tied for 18th place after the opening day. Seniors Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) and Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) both posted rounds of 2-over 74 and are tied for 33rd place.

Freshman Chris Fosdick shot 78 and is in 52nd place while first-year George Duangmanee (Fairfax, Va.) is 60th after shooting 84 in his first collegiate round. Freshman Grayson Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.), who is competing as an individual, is in 56th place after shooting 79.

The Cavaliers will tee off at 10:10 a.m. Monday for their second round. Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.

Camp Creek Seminole Invitational

First Round Results

Team Results

Clemson 276 Wake Forest 282 Duke 283 Florida State 285 North Carolina 288 Notre Dame 291 Georgia Tech 293 Virginia Tech 294 Louisville 295 Virginia 298

Individual Leaders

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson 64 Parker Gillam, Wake Forest 67 Mark Power, Wake Forest 67 Cole Anderson, Florida State 67

Virginia Results

Pietro Bovari 72 Andrew Orischak 74 Jimmie Massie 74 Chris Fosdick 78 Grayson Wotnosky* 79 George Duangmanee 84

* Competing as an individual

