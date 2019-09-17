Golf: UVA opens play at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 8:12 pm

The UVA women’s golf team opened the fall portion of its season Monday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club outside of Minneapolis. The Cavaliers, featuring a lineup that included three players making their collegiate debuts, shot 17-over 305 and are in 11th place. Wake Forest leads the field at 6-under 282.

Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) led Virginia with a round of 3-over 75. Freshman Virginia Bossi and sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) carded rounds of 76 while junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) posted a score of 78. Freshman Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) rounded out UVA’s scoring with an 80.

The tournament features one of the top fields of any fall tournament including 2019 NCAA Champion Duke, runner-up Wake Forest and four other teams ranked in Golfweek’s preseason top-10.

This is UVA’s second appearance in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. The Cavaliers finished 11th in the event in 2016. The tournament is named for Annika Sorenstam, who amassed 89 professional victories, including 72 on the LPGA tour and 10 Major championships. She was the Rolex player of the year eight times.

The second round of the tournament is set for Tuesday and the final round takes place Wednesday. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.