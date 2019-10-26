Golf: UVA opens Landfall Tradition in third place

The UVA women’s golf team shot 2-under 286 during the opening round of The Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. to finish the opening day of play in third place, one shot behind tournament leaders Alabama and Illinois.

UVA was led by sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) who shot 3-under 69 to finish as one of five players tied for second place, one stroke behind individual leader Tunrada Piddon of UCF.

Cavalier freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) shot her low round as a Cavalier, finishing at 2-under 70, to stand seventh after the opening round. Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) is in 15th place at even par 72. Senior Julia Ford is in 52nd place with a 75 and junior Beth Lillie is 93rd at 82.

Saturday’s second round starts at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday’s final round features a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. Live scoring of the tournament will be online at Golfstat.com.

