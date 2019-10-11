Golf: UVA men’s team opens play at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
The UVA men’s golf team is in 13th place after the opening round of play at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.
The Cavaliers shot 4-over 292 while Tennessee grabbed the opening round lead by firing 15-under 273.
UVA was led by junior WeiWei Gao (Cebu City, Philippines). He shot 3-under 69 and is tied for 10th place after the opening round. His score tied his career best round at UVA and was his lowest score since his freshman campaign. Sophomore Jack Montague (Makakin-Sabot, Va.) is in 28th place after starting play with a 1-under 71, which was also a career-best 18-hole score.
Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) and sophomore Sam Jung (Centreville, Va.) are tied for 68th with rounds of 4-over 76 and sophomore Dave Morgan is in 81st place with a score of 78. Senior Christopher White (Garden City, N.Y.) is competing as an individual and shot 75 to be tied for 60th place.
The tournament runs through Sunday. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.
