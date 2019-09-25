Golf: Strong final round moves UVA to eighth at Trinity Forest Invitational

The UVA men’s golf team turned in its best round of the season, shooting 5-under 279 to move up to an eighth-place finish at SMU’s Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas. The Cavaliers had the third best round of the day for a 54-hole total of 5-over 857. Arizona State won the event with a tournament record score of 30-under 822.

Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) shot 4-under 67 to led Virginia during the final round. He played the final 36 holes of the tournament at 7-under par. Orischak’s total of 3-under 210 put him in 12th place.

Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) also finished under par for the second consecutive day, shooting 2-under 69 to finish 31st at even par 213. Sophomore Sam Jung (Centreville, Va.), making his debut at Virginia, was 46th overall at 3-over 216. He posted a third-round score of 72. Classmate Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) was 54th at 218. He shot even par 71 during the final round. Junior Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) was 84th at 228.

The Cavaliers are off until Oct. 11 when they compete in the three-day Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.