Golf: Montague leads UVA in Round 1 at Trinity Forest Invitational

Published Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019, 7:02 pm

uva athleticsSophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) led UVA during the opening round of SMU’s Trinity Forest Invitational at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Montague shot 2-over 73 as the Cavaliers finished the opening round tied for 13th place at 13-over 297. Host SMU and Arizona State lead the field at 5-under 279.

Montague, who stood at even par until a double bogey on his final hole, finished the day in 37th place with a score of 73 on the par-71 course. Classmate David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) is one shot behind him on the leaderboard in 52nd place.

Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) and sophomore Sam Jung (Centreville, Va.) both shot 4-over 75 and are tied for 66th place. The tournament is Jung’s first as a Cavalier after transferring from George Mason. Sophomore Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.), playing in his first tournament this season, is in 85th place after posting a score of 78.

The Cavaliers will tee off Monday starting at 8:50 a.m. CT from the 10th tee. UVA will be paired with Marquette and Mississippi State for the second round.

Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.



