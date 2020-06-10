Golf: Liberty sophomore Jonathan Yaun named VaSID Men’s Golfer of the Year

Published Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020, 5:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty had three players named to the 2020 VaSID All-State University Division Men’s Golf team, highlighted by sophomore Jonathan Yaun, who was named the 2020 VaSID Men’s Golfer of the Year.

Yaun becomes the first golfer in program history to be selected the top collegiate golfer in the Commonwealth of Virginia by the VaSID organization.

Joining Yaun on the VaSID all-state first team was redshirt junior Kieran Vincent, while junior Alexandre Fuchs was selected to the all-state second team.

Yaun finished the season as the top ranked golfer in the ASUN Conference and in the Commonwealth. He was ranked No. 50 in the final Golfstat national rankings and posted a 48-0 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents during the 2019-20 campaign.

The native of Minneola, Fla., played 16-of-27 rounds at par or better (59.3 percent) and tied for the team lead with three top-10 finishes. He also posted seven sub-70 rounds.

Vincent finished the season with a 71.17 stroke average, playing in six of the team’s nine events. The redshirt junior missed three events during the fall schedule due to an injury.

Vincent was the second-highest ranked golfer in the ASUN Conference behind Yaun, finishing the year ranked No. 53 in the Golfstat national rankings.

The native of Harare, Zimbabwe, posted a 47-1 record against ASUN opponents, played 10-of-18 rounds at par or better (55.6 percent) and posted five sub-70 rounds.

Vincent and Yaun were both named to the 2020 GCAA/PING All-America honorable mention and the 2020 GCAA/PING All-Region East teams.

Fuchs posted a career-best 71.96 season stroke average and finished the 2019-20 season with a 41-7 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents.

The native of Mouans-Sartoux, France, posted six sub-70 rounds of golf and played 12-of-27 rounds at par or better. He was named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week on Nov. 7 after wrapping up the fall season with an eight-place finish at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic Invite with a 10-under par 203 (68-67-68).

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments