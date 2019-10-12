Golf: Hoos make move up leaderboard at Tar Heel Invitational

Published Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 7:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA women’s golf team shot 11-under 277, the second best team score of the day, to move up to 10th place at the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. UVA’s two-day total stands at 1-under 575. Kentucky leads the 18-team field at 15-under 561.

UVA was led Saturday by sophomore Riley Smyth’s (Cary, N.C.) career-best score of 5-under 67. She finished the day in 13th place at 3-under 141. Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) carded a round of 1-under 71 for the second consecutive day to finish the round in 18th place at 142.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) is in 38th place at 145 thanks to a second-round score of 69, which was a career-best 18-hole total for her. Senior Julia Ford (Shrewsbury, Mass.) improved to 53rd position at 3-over 147 after equaling her career-low single-round score with a 2-under 70. Junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) is in 82nd place at 154 after shooting 77 for the second straight day.

The field will use a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start to begin Sunday’s final round. The Cavaliers will be paired with Arkansas and Clemson during the third round.