Golf: Division II Freshman All-American Chris Fosdick transfers to UVA

Chris Fosdick has transferred to Virginia and will compete for the Cavaliers starting this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Fosdick played at Division II Florida Southern last season, earning third-team PING All-America honors, PING Division II Freshman All-America accolades and All-South Region notice.

Last week Fosdick, a native of Middlefield, Conn., won the 118th Connecticut State Amateur Championship

“Our staff and team are thrilled to have Chris join our program,” Virginia men’s golf head coach Bowen Sargent said. “Chris is a very accomplished player, earning All-American last season at Florida Southern. He displayed a lot of grit at the Connecticut amateur by coming from 5-down after the first 16 holes of a 36-hole championship match and beating a former state champion.”

In his first season at Florida Southern, Fosdick led the Moccasins in scoring with a 72.00 stroke average through 20 rounds of competition. He had two top-10 finishes and placed in the top-20 in six of seven tournaments. He was twice named Sunshine State Conference men’s golfer of the week.

Florida Southern ended its 2020 season ranked No. 27 in the Golfstat Division II rankings.

