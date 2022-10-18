Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Player Prop Picks | How To Bet On NBA Player Props In California

Ready for an all-Cali match-up on opening night of the NBA season, we are guiding our readers through not only how to bet for those residing in the state, but also how you can access our player prop picks for Warriors versus the Lakers on Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Player Props Betting Tips

Best Warriors vs Lakers NBA Player Prop Betting Sites

How To Claim $1000 Worth of NBA Bonuses

How does $1000 in NBA free bets sound? We thought so. See below for more details.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 after registering an account. Receive your very own exclusive 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Player Prop Tip 1: LeBron James Over 41.5 points, rebounds and assists @ -108 with BetOnline

After being plagued by injuries last season, coupled with a longer than usual lay-off after missing out on the playoffs, LeBron James will be rushing out the blocks in Week 1.

Nearing the grand old age of 38, the 18-time All-NBA star is showing very little signs of slowing down. He still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. Not only this, but James has topped the implied total for this selection in six of nine games against Golden State while surpassing it in the last four match-ups.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Player Prop Tip 2: First Point Scorer: Lebron James @ +500 with BetOnline

For our second tip, we are continuing along a similar theme with LeBron given he will have a lot to prove after a disappointing team performance last campaign.

The Lakers will be welcoming back a fully fit Anthony Davis, who alongside James, is among their most consistent scorers while also offering an immense creative link-up.

At the start of every season, we ask ourselves the same question. Can we do it again? pic.twitter.com/hlyd3cF7BL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 18, 2022

It is interesting to note that Golden State scored first just under 40% of the time last year and they also possess one of the smallest front-courts in the NBA. Anthony Davis returning to fitness gives them a huge advantage, which in turn, bumps up the chances of LeBron sinking the first basket.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Player Prop Tip 3: James Harden Over 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists @ -118 with BetOnline

Lastly, our third pick sees us predicting another P,R & A selection with James Harden who looks to be in resurgent form.

Across 21 regular-season games for the Philadelphia, he averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds per games, which translates to more than 38 combined and that is still much lower than the kind of stats he was putting up in his MVP-winning days.

While he has been far from his best over the past few seasons, this implied total is still significantly lower than his averages and Harden will be out to prove his doubters wrong with a fresh season on the horizon.

Can I Bet On Warriors vs Lakers Player Props In California?

While California sports betting is still restricted, our offshore sites allow bettors to wager from anywhere they wish. With extensive offerings to match legal-state operators, there is no need to miss out ahead of the NBA season.

18 and over

Be in California or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Warriors vs Lakers Player Prop Sportsbooks Reviewed

BetOnline – Extensive Sportsbook with experiences and regular bettors in mind.

– Extensive Sportsbook with experiences and regular bettors in mind. Bovada – Live streaming and unmatched in-play market offerings.

– Live streaming and unmatched in-play market offerings. EveryGame – On-the-go mobile betting matched with a smooth interface.

Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming And In-Play Betting

Player prop bets are also available on Bovada, along with hundreds of basketball odds including individual match and future markets.

Bovada is also home to exceptonal in-app, live streaming capabilities, so if you are more inclined to exploring in-play markets, this is certainly the site for you.

EveryGame – New Players Can Claim a $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame are home to one of the best mobile platforms allowing for seamless on-the-go betting while desktop wagering is just as joyful.

With a $750 sign-up bonus waiting to be claimed using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up by clicking the button below.

BetOnline – New Customer 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Ready for the return of the NBA, BetOnline users new to their site can take advantage of a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for Tuesday night’s action.

The Warriors’ clash with the Lakers is just one of two heavyweight clashes on the opening night alongside the Celtics vs 76ers, and there is plenty of opportunity to expend the $1000 welcome bonus with a host of player prop, money line and NBA future markets.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Latest Odds