Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
golden state signs uva basketball alum ty jerome does he have a real shot at making the team
Sports

Golden State signs UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome: Does he have a real shot at making the team?

Chris Graham
Last updated:
ty jerome
Ty Jerome. Photo by Chris Graham.

UVA Basketball Ty Jerome has a shot to earn a spot on the roster of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The 2019 first-round pick, traded last week by Oklahoma City to Houston, which then waived him, has signed a training-camp deal with Golden State.

It would be a major step up for Jerome, who had fallen deep down the depth chart at guard at OKC, where he averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 assists per game in 2021-2022, and shot 29.0 percent from three-point range, a troubling number for an NBA combo guard.

Jerome was due to make $4.2 million this year in the fourth year of his rookie deal, making him expendable for an OKC team that is still early into its latest rebuild.

That the only value the Thunder front office could find with him was to shop his contract around the league for a team looking to shed salary-cap space was not a good sign.

But it may end up working out for Jerome. The sense from the beat reporters who cover the team is that he has a real shot of making the Warriors roster, as a 3-and-D guy who can space the floor at the two and give the team minutes in a pinch at the one.

And wouldn’t that be something, basically jettisoned by two of the worst teams in the league, then catching on with one of the best.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German
kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt.

mjf wheeler yuta

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary
Chris Graham

I was in Washington, D.C., three years ago – Oct. 2, 2019 – for the premiere of “AEW Dynamite,” and I’m lucky enough to be able to be back in D.C. this week for the three-year anniversary show.

irs taxes
,

Legislators’ letter encourages strong implementation of 15 percent corporate minimum tax
Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
,

Teff: The mighty ancient grain you should learn more about
Rebecca Barnabi
gas prices
,

Bill would lower gas prices, block petroleum exports to Chinese Communist Party
Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
,

Reimbursement available for qualified Virginia growers and processors who received organic certification
Rebecca Barnabi