Golden State signs UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome: Does he have a real shot at making the team?

UVA Basketball Ty Jerome has a shot to earn a spot on the roster of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The 2019 first-round pick, traded last week by Oklahoma City to Houston, which then waived him, has signed a training-camp deal with Golden State.

It would be a major step up for Jerome, who had fallen deep down the depth chart at guard at OKC, where he averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 assists per game in 2021-2022, and shot 29.0 percent from three-point range, a troubling number for an NBA combo guard.

Jerome was due to make $4.2 million this year in the fourth year of his rookie deal, making him expendable for an OKC team that is still early into its latest rebuild.

That the only value the Thunder front office could find with him was to shop his contract around the league for a team looking to shed salary-cap space was not a good sign.

But it may end up working out for Jerome. The sense from the beat reporters who cover the team is that he has a real shot of making the Warriors roster, as a 3-and-D guy who can space the floor at the two and give the team minutes in a pinch at the one.

And wouldn’t that be something, basically jettisoned by two of the worst teams in the league, then catching on with one of the best.