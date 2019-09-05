Go orange, maroon, green for 2019 Virginia Tech football season

During home football games, the student-run Game Day Green Tailgating team collects bottles and cans from tailgates and hands out blue recycling bags. The team also strives to build awareness around sustainability, recycling, and waste reduction through their efforts.

The 2019 Green Tailgating season kicks off on Sept. 7 at the Old Dominion game. The team will have a booth at Hokie Village and will visit five of the main tailgate lots, including Cassell Coliseum, Stadium, Maintenance, Outdoor Track/Softball, and Chicken Hill.

Click here to learn more about Game Day Green Tailgating. For additional questions and to join the Green Tailgating team, please contact the Office of Sustainability at sustainability@vt.edu.

More tips for tailgate recycling

Look for recycling flags posted in the Coliseum, Stadium, Track/Field House, Chicken Hill, and Facilities parking lots where individuals can obtain free blue recycling bags.

Game Day Green team volunteers also hand out recycling bags in many of the parking lots surrounding Lane Stadium.

Plastic bottles, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and plastics #1-2 can all be recycled.

Filled recycling bags should be left at a recycling flag.

Paper plates, napkins, Styrofoam, foil food pans, solo cups, plastic cutlery, and food waste are not recyclable, and should not be included in the bag.

