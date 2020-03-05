Go blue for brain injury awareness in March

Did you know that every 21 seconds, someone in the U.S. gets a concussion? Did you know every year more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have strokes?

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is reaching out to promote Go Blue for Brain Injury Awareness Month, a public campaign for educating the general public about the incidence of brain injury and the needs of people with brain injuries and their families.

Since coordinating the very first Brain Injury Awareness Month, the Brain Injury Association of America has recognized blue as the color for brain injury awareness activities.

The effects of a brain injury are complex and vary greatly from person to person. Wear a blue ribbon throughout the month of March and support those in our community who have sustained a traumatic brain injury.

For more information about Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, check out its website at www.bicsv.org.

