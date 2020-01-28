GMAX Industries will invest $10.5 million in new operation in Franklin

GMAX Industries, Inc., a manufacturer and sourcing agent of medical disposable products for the healthcare industry, will invest $10.5 million to establish a manufacturing and distribution operation in Pretlow Industrial Park in the City of Franklin.

The facility will centralize the company’s operations in-house, creating 40 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

“We are proud that GMAX Industries has chosen to locate in Franklin, where the company will benefit from our world-class transportation network and logistics hub,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a release. “We appreciate the company’s commitment to job creation and investment in rural Virginia, and we stand ready to support GMAX as it ramps up business in the Commonwealth.”

Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, GMAX Industries’ portfolio includes products for Custom Procedure Kit manufacturers, medical disposable products for healthcare providers through distribution, and finished goods and components for other medical manufacturers.

“This project is an important win for the City of Franklin and the region, as GMAX Industries will bring a shuttered facility back into productive use,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Virginia’s location and infrastructure will allow the company to reach its distribution network and enter new markets.”

“The high level of assistance and guidance from Franklin Southampton Economic Development, as well as regional and state level economic development, helped drive our decision to do business in Franklin,” said Eric Liu, President of GMAX Industries, Inc. “I’d like to extend specific thanks to the City of Franklin staff for the immense assistance and guidance they are providing, which is making our transition into Pretlow Business Park seamless.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Franklin, Franklin Southampton Economic Development Inc., and the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $70,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Franklin with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Having GMAX in the City of Franklin helps significantly diversify our local economy,” said Brian Hedgepeth, Franklin Southampton Economic Development, Inc. Board Chairman. “The medical device and supply industry is an emerging business sector in Virginia, and we are thrilled to help grow the industry in our locality.”

“The addition of GMAX into the former Money Mailer building in the City of Franklin is tremendous news for the entire Franklin Southampton community,” said City of Franklin Mayor Frank Rabil. “The GMAX announcement gives life to a vacant building within the Pretlow Industrial Park and continues to enforce that economic development is a top priority of the City of Franklin.”

“I am pleased with the economic development announcement that GMAX industries will invest $10.5 million in new operations in Franklin, creating 40 new jobs,” said Del. Roslyn Tyler. “Job creation and increasing employment opportunities are essential to growing our economy and improving our families’ quality of life in rural Virginia.”

