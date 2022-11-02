Menu
gloucester county sheriffs office trying to identify victim of homicide
News

Gloucester County: Sheriff’s Office trying to identify victim of homicide

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Gloucester County authorities are seeking leads in identifying the victim of a homicide reported on Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Providence Road in Gloucester County at 4:22 p.m. Monday in reference to the discovery of a deceased male. An ongoing criminal investigation and autopsy have determined this to be a homicide

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public as the decedent has not been identified. The victim is a black male, approximately 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds and believed to be 18-29 years old with the following tattoos: “TRL”, “Loyalty”, “Hell”, “Peace 96”, and “Yata.”

Anyone with information regarding victim identification or the incident that caused the victim’s death is asked to contact Criminal Investigator Jon Holt at (804) 693-1133. Any citizen wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

