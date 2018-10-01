Global South voices share impact of climate change

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Three community development experts from El Salvador, Nepal and Zimbabwe will speak at Eastern Mennonite University Oct. 1-3 as part of the Global South Voices program, an initiative of the Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions (CSCS).

Two events are open to the public. On Sunday, Sept. 30, Harrisonburg Mennonite Church hosts an event from 6-9 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 3, the speakers will share with the EMU community from 10:10-11 a.m. in Lehman Auditorium. They will also visit classes and host an evening event for students.

The center is a collaborative initiative of Eastern Mennonite University, Goshen College and Mennonite Central Committee to lead Anabaptist efforts to respond to the challenges of climate change.

During their engagement, participants will speak about the impact of climate change on health, agriculture, human rights and women and children. They’ll also reflect on how their home communities perceive the role of North Americans in climate change issues and suggest areas of engagement and action, according to a CSCS press release.

“These are critical voices from the global south who can share the impacts they see and feel in their communities,” said Professor Doug Graber Neufeld. “We hope that listening to their stories and perspectives will galvanize folks into changing their attitudes about climate change and their personal practices to make a difference.

EMU is the final stop on a tour that begins in mid-September at Mennonite Central Committee Great Lakes headquarters and includes visits to Goshen College in Indiana, Wheaton College in Illinois, and numerous churches and other events along the way. A final advocacy event is hosted by the MCC Washington D.C. office.

Speakers

Zacarías Bernabé Martínez, of San Salvador, El Salvador, is coordinator for the community development program at ANADES (Asociación Nuevo Amanecer El Salvador). He has worked with communities throughout the Central American region on issues of climate change. He also has experience and expertise in health, human rights and agriculture.

Dr. Sibonokuhle Ncube, of Harare, Zimbabwe, is the national coordinator of Compassionate Development Service, the relief and development agency of the Brethren in Christ Church of Zimbabwe. She has 18 years of experience in various development contexts, including programs in climate change management, climate finance governance and disaster preparedness. Sibo and her husband live with their three daughters in Harare, where she serves as Deaconess at the Lobhengula Brethren In Christ Church.

Durga Sunchiuri, of Kathmandu, Nepal, has worked as a program coordinator for Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Nepal since 2015, and previously as a program officer for various NGOs in Nepal. He has spoken about the impact of climate change on the lives of rural Nepalese farmers to church groups in the U.S., Canada and Finland. He has experience and expertise in managing agriculture and disaster relief projects.

Story by Lauren Jefferson

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web