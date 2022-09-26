Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
global crypto market cap plunged by 57 year to date
Commercial

Global Crypto Market Cap Plunged by 57% Year-to-Date

Jastra Kranjec
Last updated:
Global crypto market cap-AugustFreePress.com

The recent crypto crash sent crypto’s total market capitalization plummeting to below $1trn, with all leading digital coins witnessing a double-digit price drop.

According to data presented by AugustaFreePress, the global crypto market cap plunged by 57% since the beginning of the year, reaching $940bn last week.

Bitcoin Makes 40% of the Total Market Value; ETH Market Share Dropped to 17%

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the top two cryptocurrencies, have lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value this year. In January, the market cap of the world’s most expensive cryptocurrency stood at $885bn, according to CoinMarketCap data. Since then, the combined value of all BTC coins dropped by 56%, reaching $372.7 last week. However, Bitcoin still makes around 40% of the total crypto market value.

Ethereum`s market cap plunged by 62% year-to-date, falling from $442.2bn in January to $165.6bn at the end of last week. Also, the ETH market share dropped from 20% to 17% in this period.

As the next three cryptos, Tether, USD Coin, and BNB account for another 17% of the global crypto market cap. Statistics show that Tether’s market cap dropped by 26% YTD to $67.9bn as of last week. On the other hand, the USD coin witnessed a 17% growth during this period, with its market cap rising from $42.4bn to $49.9bn. The combined value of all BNB coins, the fifth largest cryptocurrency, plunged by 48% in nine months, falling to $44.3bn.

Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano the Biggest Price Losers

After grabbing the investors` attention as the fastest growing cryptos last year, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano have seen their prices tumble in 2022. In fact, the CoinMarketCapa data showed the three coins were the biggest price losers this year.

Solana`s market cap dipped by 77% year-to-date, falling from $53.4bn in January to $11.7bn last week. Cardano and Dogecoin follow with a massive 63% drop. Last week, the combined value of all DOGE coins stood at $8.25bn, down from $22.6bn nine months ago. Cardano`s market cap plunged from $43.9bn to $16bn in this period.

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has worked in different fields of journalism and public relations, including politics, economy, crypto and financial markets.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Social media users in 2023-AugustaFreePress.com

4.9 billion People to Use Social Media in 2023; 61% of the World`s Population
Jastra Kranjec
acc football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Atlantic showdown looming with NC State-Clemson
Chris Graham

It was a weekend full of drama in the ACC Coastal as five teams suffered losses, while Clemson and NC State took care of business, setting up a Top 10 matchup next week.

lamar jackson

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens overcome horrendous Week 2 loss to Dolphins
Scott German

Spending my Sunday practically sleepwalking, a result of a 4 a.m. bedtime from a quick trip to the Orioles game Saturday night, watching the Ravens and Patriots game was horrible.

Billie Jean Zampini

Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing woman
Staff/Wire
VMI Athletics

Women’s Soccer: VMI defeats South Carolina State, 2-1
Staff/Wire
soccer throw

Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA pulls away late, defeats Louisville, 2-0
Staff/Wire
lamar jackson baltimore ravens

Lamar Jackson throws for four TDs, runs for another: Baltimore defeats New England, 37-26
Staff/Wire