Glamour of Hollywood showcased in new art exhibit at the Wayne Theatre

Take a walk down memory lane at the Wayne Theatre with the new “Don Whitson: Let Us Entertain You – The Art of Music and Movies” exhibit running Feb. 28-May 26 in the Exhibit Gallery.

An opening reception for the exhibit and artist will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m.

Coming on the heels of The Oscars, the exhibit will feature watercolor paintings of some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, including Freddie Mercury, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger and Johnny Cash.

“Don’s work reminds us of many classic movies and star performers that we have come to know and love,” said Liz Moss, curator of the exhibit. “The public will recognize all of the characters in this delightful show.”

The works will be featured in the historic Wayne Theatre, which regularly shows award-winning movies and features up-and-coming performers as well as many legends.

“We have had many amazing exhibits at the Wayne Theatre,” said executive director Tracy Straight. “I’m excited that this particular exhibit will complement what we offer on the stage.”

Whitson’s career has spanned more than four decades, first as an illustrator in the U.S. Air Force, then, a long career in corporate aerospace art departments. In 2010, after 25 years as Chief of Visual Services for the Department of the Army, he decided to leave his position so that he could pursue his lifelong dream of painting full time. He lives and works in Waynesboro and is a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society, the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild and the Virginia Watercolor Society.

“Art for me is more than paint, easel and a brush,” said Whitson. “It’s more than a career. Art for me is a life choice. I have always been creative and even from the time that I was a young child, I don’t even remember a time in my life where I didn’t want to be an artist.”

The exhibit gallery is open to the public Tuesday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also open to ticketholders up to one hour before and during all performances and intermission.

The Wayne Theatre Gallery has Pay What You Will admission and is open inside the theatre at 521 West Main Street in downtown Waynesboro.

For more information, visit www.WayneTheatre.org.

