Glaize & Brother Juice Company to build new apple pressing facility in Winchester

Glaize & Brother Juice Company will invest over $1.03 million to build a new apple pressing operation in the City of Winchester. As a result of this investment, over the next three years Glaize & Brother Juice Company will create five new jobs and purchase 100 percent of its apples, 147,000 bushels, from Virginia growers.

“This project is a reflection of Virginia’s diverse agricultural sector and demonstrates how our growing craft beverage industry is creating new opportunities for business and farmers in all parts of our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “I congratulate Glaize & Brother Juice Company and the entire Glaize family on its tremendous success and thank them for their continued investment in the region.”

Glaize & Brother Juice Company is a new partnership within the Fred L. Glaize family of orchards and apples businesses. Created by brothers David and Phillip Glaize, the company will supply craft beverage producers with specialized juice for crafting fine hard cider. The company, which will be located beside Glaize Apples’ packing and cold storage operation, will partner with premier growers in the Virginia apple industry.

Fred L. Glaize, LC, a fourth generation family-owned and -operated apple company, grows more than 14 varieties of apples on over 650 acres of orchards across Virginia. Since their first sale in 1937, the Glaize family has grown its business through both domestic and international sales of fresh apples. They continue to look for new markets and new ways to remain competitive. As the demand for pressed apple juice for hard cider production continues to grow significantly in the booming craft beverage market, the addition of an apple pressing operation will enable the family of businesses to serve the growing demand by cider makers across the Commonwealth and beyond. The new company plans to produce both traditional and custom juice blends from Virginia-grown culinary and artisan cider apples. Juice production is expected to start in early January 2019 in time for cider makers to supply the spring market.

“Through their commitment to using Virginia-grown apples in their high quality juice blends, Glaize & Brother Juice Company is ensuring that their success is shared with producers across the region, further supporting Virginia’s orchards and agricultural community,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am thrilled to celebrate the Glaize family’s continued success and commitment to Virginia’s apple industry.”

“The matching AFID grant provided by the City of Winchester and the Virginia Department of Agriculture provides incentive for us to take this step,” said brothers Philip and David Glaize. “We are very appreciative of the support from the City of Winchester and Commonwealth of Virginia. It is heartening to know people are willing to support local agriculture and we hope to support the Virginia apple industry by helping growers sell their apples for higher returns.”

“This grant could not go to a more worthy project,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “It marks another milestone in the Glaize’s success story of preserving the apple industry in our region and expanding innovative agriculture. I am very grateful that the Commonwealth and our locality supported this partnership.”

“It is exciting to see investment into our regional apple product production,” said Delegate Christopher Collins. “Agriculture remains a top economic producer for our area and for the Commonwealth, and with this investment, both private and public, it is a good indication that growth of this industry continues.”

“The history of Winchester’s economy is rooted in agriculture and, and in particular the apple industry, which makes this project even more important,” said Chairman of the Winchester Economic Development Authority Bill Buettin. “The Winchester Economic Development Authority is proud to play a role in helping to increase value added agriculture as a strong leader in our local economy.”

The Commonwealth is partnering with the City of Winchester, Winchester Economic Development Authority and Glaize & Brother Juice Company, LLC on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor Northam approved a $17,500 grant from the AFID Fund, which the City of Winchester will match with local funds. This is the first AFID award to the City of Winchester.

