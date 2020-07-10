Glacier Portable AC Reviews: Is Glacier Portable AC worth getting this summer?

With the extensive heatwave this summer has brought forward, many are considering getting their very own personal cooling devices. While traditional air conditioners have fallen out of favor due to their extensive costs, smaller air coolers have only recently entered the limelight. These are cooling devices that are highly portable and function as a personal room cooler. Among the latest in the line of personal ACs that have garnered popularity as of late is the Glacier Portable AC. This review will look into just how this high powered portable air conditioner works – and the many benefits and features it has to provide.

Glacier Portable AC Review

As described by the name, the main idea behind this product is to ensure that users are receiving high-quality cooling and relaxation, in addition to a lot more convenience and portability. Being a personal room cooler, one has the ability to easily take this from one place to another. Thus, they never have to worry about having to bear the hot summer alone.

The device is designed to be lightweight and portable. Thus, switching its location is never difficult. Users also have the option to set it to their preferred level of cooling. Thus, one can keep it all the way high on hotter days, and then slower on colder ones. Furthermore, the Glacier Portable AC is designed to provide a multi-faceted service.

Instead of simply blowing out cold air, it also further acts as a fan, humidifier and air cleaner all in one. Through a set of internal filters, it is able to keep the air in one’s surrounding relatively clean. As a result, one does not need to worry about harmful pathogens or dust. Some of the core features that this product provides to users are:

Consistent cooling and relaxation

Simple design that is easy to use and clean

High recharging capability and portability

How Does the Glacier Portable AC Work?

The main idea behind this product is that it uses cool air as a way of bringing down the temperature in one’s surrounding. Built with an internal evaporative filter, it is able to ensure that the dry and stuffy air outside is taken in. When this happens, not only is the dust also trapped through its internal filter, but the hot air is also turned cool.

This is largely done through the internalized system which involves pouring in water. When the water comes out, it contains small droplets of water which are utilized to turn the water cooler and more refreshing. As a result of this, users are able to keep cool and moisturize all at once. The device acts both as a cooler and a humidifier in this way. It just needs to be plugged into a power source, and users can begin changing it to meet their needs. To get started, users simply need to:

Pour some water into the allotted area. This is a tank that is present at the top of the device. Thus, users can quite simply pour water into it without causing a mess.

Users can then place the replaceable water curtain into the device. These last for about 6-8 months, and are largely vital for the cooling of the air.

Finally, the device should be turned on and it will almost immediately begin providing effective cooling. As the colder air will come out, the hotter will be sucked in simultaneously.

Main Features of the Glacier Portable AC

While there are quite a few such products in the market – there are certain facts that make this one more unique than the others. These largely consist of:

High portability. This is among the most lightweight and easy to carry personal coolers in the market. These two qualities make it must-have portability wise. Thus, anyone that wishes to get their hands on portable air coolers that functions well no matter the location – this could be a good choice.

The next big element about this device that cannot be ignored is the fact that it is highly adjustable. Users can select various settings to meet their own needs.

Simple interface. The device comes with a simple set of options. In fact, it does not even need any kind of intensive maintenance. Designed to work straight out of the box – the most users will need to do to get started is pour in the water and plug it in. Then, the device will automatically begin to provide cool, refreshing air to the areas in its vicinity.

Pros of Considering Glacier Personal AC

Has 3-in-1 functionality. It works well as a room cooler, but also has a fan and humidifier too. Furthermore, the device is able to entrap various dust particles and pathogens, aiding in keeping one’s air clean and fresh.

The device is ideal for people that are often forced to switch their locations due to work or other reasons. Being portable means, that it can be carried without much frustration.

Users have the option to easily charge this, as it works cord-free. Carrying it is thus not a big problem.

The device is designed to be simple and sleek. It requires little to no maintenance, and as long as one is keeping up the water amount, it should work consistently enough.

Despite being quite powerful in its cooling effect, the device is relatively quiet. This makes it a perfect companion for people that like a air conditioner as they sleep at night. More details on this are available on their website.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts on This Review

Overall, Glacier Personal AC provides effective cooling – and a strong humidifying effect all in one. Considering this, it is definitely worth considering this summer. Users can learn more about this product on their official website. The developers provide a platform through which this air cooler can be purchased safely and with little hassle involved. Users can also read up on the testimonials on others who bought it.

