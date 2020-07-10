Glacier Portable AC Reviews 2020: Is Glacier Air conditioner legit?

Glacier Portable AC is an innovative, personal air conditioning unit that works powerfully to chill your room. The mini appliance works in a mighty way but without increasing your energy consumption bill as much as a traditional air conditioner does.

The top-end technology works in a very efficient manner – it doesn’t only cool the air in the room but it also filters it to ensure that no dust or dirt particles keep circulating. You could say that this is a wellness product of sorts that doesn’t only prevent heat exhaustion but also makes sure that you breathe in pure air.

>> (SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Buy Glacier Portable AC For an Exclusive Discounted Price

Interested in knowing more about this budget friendly Glacier Portable AC? Jump into this review below!

Glacier Portable AC Review

The hot weather these days demands that you keep your air conditioner on throughout the day. However, that can be very inconvenient for your pockets. After all, running your AC the entire day can surely make your energy consumption bills climb up significantly. Unfortunately, the charge for per unit of electricity is only expected to rise higher.

So, what is it that you can do to beat the heat without beating your wallet along with it? You can try alternatives for an air conditioner. You have two options – go for the regular fan or personal air cooler. The latter is definitely a better idea because the former only circulates hot air in the room. An air cooler, on the other hand, makes sure that hot air in the room is exited while incoming air is chilled before being blown out.

This doesn’t only ensure that you don’t sweat as of sitting in the Sahara, but it also keeps your productivity levels up and saves you from fatigue. Now one such air conditioning system that you can trust is the Glacier Portable AC. This is a mini air cooler that doesn’t only cool the air in the room, but it also purifies it to maintain your health better.

How Does Glacier Portable AC Work?

Unlike a typical air conditioner, an air cooler such as the Glacier Portable AC doesn’t have a complicated working. In fact, this particular appliance is comprised of some simple parts which work together to ensure cool air is blown in the room.

The machine basically has two different outlets. The first outlet takes out hot air from the room to instantly improve the atmosphere. The second outlet, on the flip side, cools incoming air and then blows it into the room to freshen it up. In between both of these outlets, there is a filter curtain which cleans the air. This filter eliminates any toxic particles, chemicals, dust, etc. in the air.

>> (LIMITED SUPPLIES) Click Here to Buy Glacier Portable AC From The Official Website

How To Use Glacier Air Conditioner?

Just like the working of this AC unit is quite simple, using it is also straightforward. You do not have to wrap your head around some complicated user manual to get how to use it. One look at the product and you will quickly understand what you’re supposed to do in order to get it working. To explain to you nonetheless, here are the steps that you are supposed to follow to start the appliance:

Firstly, you’re supposed to take the product out of the box and charge it. Once the machine has fully charged, you are supposed to fill water in its tank. When this is done, you simply have to choose one of the three settings of the fan.

That’s it! Similarly, turning off the air cooler doesn’t require more than a tap.

Charging The AC Unit

Charging the Glacier Portable AC unit is done through the type C USB cable that comes along. Just plug in the air cooler when it needs to be charged. You will know that the machine’s charging has run out by looking at the LED ring on it. If it’s glowing, its battery has probably drained. Once the machine has fully charged, the LED ring on it will indicate so again.

This feature of the product being chargeable is quite a brilliant one. Because it means that you don’t have to attach any cable of the appliance in a socket when it is in use. This also means that the appliance does not make your bills rise very high. In fact, expect that Glacier air conditioner would use only a fraction of the electricity that a traditional window air conditioner does.

Also read Glacier Portable AC customer reviews and consumer reports. Does it really work? Find out more here!

Defining Features Of Glacier AC

There are many different air coolers out there, then what is it that makes this one special? What is it that makes it stand out of the crowd? To see this, let’s explore some of the finest qualities of the Glacier Portable AC. Here goes:

You can save more money with this air cooling system

The first important thing that attracts people to air coolers is that they are big money savers. This particular air cooler also is budget friendly as it cuts down installation, and maintenance costs along with consuming minimal power.

You can use this product straight out of the box

When you receive the box of this AC unit, you’re not supposed to take it out and assemble any parts or components. In fact, you can put it to use immediately after charging it. It is a completely assembled machine that does not even require installation as a typical air conditioner does.

You can easily move this appliance from one room to another

The sleek and small portable AC looks great sitting in your room. But once it has chilled up your room amply, you can also easily move it to another room in which way you can reduce the cost of having separate air conditioners in each room. Glacier Portable AC is easy to move around due to its small size.

It does not make a lot of noise when working

Most air coolers, when they are switched on, they make so much noise that it can be tough for you to concentrate on whatever you’re doing. In the case of this appliance, you have no reason to worry about noise because it always functions at lower than 40 decibels.

It has a strong filtration system in place

The two-in-one appliance does not only do the job of cooling the air in your room, but it also purifies it to ensure your health remains in a good place. Therefore, the overall atmosphere in your room is more than cool – it is fresh and clean.

It has many positive customer reviews

Before purchasing any product, you check out the reviews that it has received from all those who have already purchased it. In this way you can know whether the product is actually as good as it says it is. The official website of this product shows positive Glacier Portable AC reviews by customers, which is proof that it works efficiently.

It is backed by a money back guarantee

Once you purchase this product, you don’t have to worry that if it doesn’t work for you your money would go down the drain. In fact, there is a 30-day long money back guarantee that backs your purchase which shows that the seller of this appliance is very confident about it’s working.

>> Click Here to Get Glacier Portable AC For 50% OFF Today!

Where to Buy Glacier Portable AC and The Cost?

Available for purchase only on the official website, you can get Glacier Portable air conditioner for up to 50% off for a limited time. Below is a look at the pricing:

1 AC unit for $89.99

2 units for $161.98

3 units for $215.98

4 units for $251.97

Glacier Portable AC Reviews Verdict

Glacier Portable AC is a modern looking appliance that cools and purifies the air in your room. The personal device amply cools up small rooms. This cooling solution is perfect for summers when your energy consumption bills rise exponentially. The appliance is budget friendly, doesn’t make a lot of noise when working, and is easy to maintain and move from one room to another. Take advantage of the ongoing 50% off deal and order yours today!

>> Visit The Official Website Here to Get Glacier Portable AC Today!

