Give now to open matching gift for new sustainable concession stand at EMU

EMU Athletics fans are invited to contribute to a student-led project to build a new sustainable concession stand on the EMU Turf Field.

As a special incentive, all gifts given before this Friday, Oct. 5, could help unlock a $500 gift from the builder, Roth Sawatzky Carpentry Services, LLC. The challenge goal is to get to 50 total gifts to open the $500.

Ben Zook, a senior mathematics and pre-engineering major at Eastern Mennonite University, designed the new concession stand and made the business plan as part of an honor’s capstone project. David Roth Sawatzky, and EMU alumnus and local builder, is the primary builder.

Zook’s idea will benefit fans of EMU’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as field hockey and the newest program, women’s lacrosse. Not only will the new concession stand have solar panels to provide its own electricity, but the smaller building will also mean fans on the bleachers will get an unhindered view of corner kicks in the northwest corner of the Turf Field.

The concession stand is currently under construction with the hope to be completed in time for EMU Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 12-14.

