Giffords, Brady PAC announce endorsements for Mark Herring in attorney general race

Progressive gun violence groups Giffords and Brady PAC announced their endorsements Monday of Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s re-election campaign.

Herring had previously received the endorsement from gun violence prevention activist Lori Haas and her organization, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, last month.

“Since getting elected in 2013, Mark Herring has been steadfast in his commitment to end gun violence and I’m proud to support him for a third term as attorney general,” former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords said. “Mark is a proven leader that has taken on the NRA, closed gun loopholes, and sponsored commonsense background check legislation in the General Assembly. I know Mark will always be a champion for us in our fight to end Gun Violence.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that I extend my endorsement to Mark Herring for Attorney General,” said Brady PAC Executive Director Brian Lemek said. “As a lifelong gun violence prevention advocate, I have never encountered a public servant more committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of the citizens in the commonwealth.”

“As the President of the Northern Virginia Brady Chapter, I’ve had the privilege of working with Mark since his days as a state senator in the Virginia General Assembly,” said Brady Northern Virginia Chapter President Martina Leinz. “I have always been able to count on his steadfast leadership and support in championing both legislation and executive actions to reduce gun violence.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to receive an endorsement from these incredible gun violence prevention organizations that have always led the fight for safer communities across the country,” Herring said. “Given the senseless gun-related tragedies that we’ve personally experienced in the commonwealth, it is incumbent on all of us to fight for common sense gun safety legislation that will keep our communities safe. I’m excited about what we can accomplish together over the next four years.”

