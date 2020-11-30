GIANT, MARTIN’s hosting food drives to help local food banks

The GIANT Company is hosting a food drive to further stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations.

Customers will find a bin at each GIANT and MARTIN’S store to drop off non-perishable products through Thursday, Dec. 3., that will be donated to local food pantries.

Customers may donate items from home or purchase the products they wish to donate in the store.

Some of the most requested items by food banks include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, whole grain pasta, oatmeal, and canned soups.

All contributions will help food banks restock after the Thanksgiving holiday and help prepare for the upcoming winter season.

