Getting to know 20th House District candidate Randall Wolf

Published Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021, 3:26 pm

Photojournalist Randall Wolf is making a run at the 20th District seat that represents Waynesboro, Staunton, Highland County and portions of Augusta County and Nelson County in the Virginia House of Delegates. Wolf joins Chris Graham on “Street Knowledge” to talk about why he is running for his office, and his work as a community advocate.

