Get professionally whitened teeth from the comfort of your home

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 4:33 pm

The Supersmile professional whitening system offers an effective solution to those who want whiter teeth but also want something more affordable than traditional teeth whitening. Not only is conventional in-office teeth whitening expensive, but it’s also time-consuming and requires you to show up to the dentist’s in-person, wait, and then sit there for potentially hours while the procedure is being done. On the other hand, at-home teeth whitening is less expensive, more convenient, and more accessible.

The counterargument to at-home teeth whitening is that it’s ineffective. In some cases, this is undoubtedly true. But not with Supersmile. Their products are rooted in science and offer incredible results that will not increase your teeth’ sensitivity. Get all the whitening without any of the pain.

The different types of teeth whitening

There are several different methods for whitening your teeth. The most popular are in-person “professional” whitening, whitening toothpaste, and then whitening rods – which are typically used in conjunction with whitening toothpaste and can help amplify your at-home whitening results. Here is more on the three popular teeth whitening solutions.

Dentist office teeth whitening

If you get your teeth whitened at your dentist’s office, you can expect to spend at least an hour “in the chair,” as that is how long a single treatment usually takes. Because the teeth whitening solution that dentists use in-office is more robust than what you can buy in stores, even a single treatment can deliver impressive results. Sometimes, however, additional treatments are necessary.

The more robust professional solutions used in dentists’ offices typically rely on more significant amounts of peroxide. While more peroxide can undoubtedly improve results, it can also increase sensitivity. That is why many should find more sensitive, yet still effective, solutions (like those from Supersmile) that do not depend on the over-use of peroxide.

Whitening toothpaste

Supersmile contains a proprietary ingredient, Calprox, which works differently than other at-home whitening toothpaste. It breaks down the proteins that stains adhere to reveal your natural white shade. Different kinds of toothpaste use silica, which is abrasive to the enamel, which causes sensitivity.

Whitening rods

Teeth whitening “rods” offer an additional solution that you can apply before you brush, amplifying your whitening toothpaste’s results.

Conclusion

There you have it, three of the most popular whitening solutions on the market. There are other solutions out there like whitening strips and more which are increasing in popularity but, for many still, cause sensitivity without the undeniable results of a trip to the dentist. Choose the best of both worlds and go with a solution that gives you results without making it hard to eat or drink. If you have sensitive teeth or would like something more affordable (but still highly effective), consider going with the Supersmile professional whitening system and get a healthier, brighter smile today.

