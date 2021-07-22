Get inspired by romantic movies for a date night

You shouldn’t only go on dates with your significant other only when you are starting out and getting to know one another. After you enter a committed relationship, the romance shouldn’t end; you need to keep the flame alive.

Let’s start from the beginning and be pointing out stuff as it usually goes IRL (or at least looks like it):

Now, during the unpredictable pandemic situation, it’s really difficult to find a partner. That’s why most are turned to online dating and distanced relations in general. Maybe you are kind of lost in choice and don’t know where to start? Here the reviews get in and help you get along with the functionalities and niches of online services. Suppose you’ve read the quickflirt.com review and realized that you must give online dating a shot. You went online and got a match, and started chatting. One thing led to another, and soon enough, you were going on dates and catching feelings.

But now that you’ve become a legitimate couple and have even moved in together, your dating life is getting a bit stale. You shouldn’t celebrate love strictly on Valentine’s Day; you should do it all year long.

This is where date night comes into the picture. You must set aside at least one day a week in which it’s just the two of you hanging out, watching movies, going to dinner, going on an adventure, or trying a new activity.

If you’re planning on a romantic date night and don’t know what movies to watch, here are our top 5 picks (one of them will even work perfectly on LGBT couples).

The Notebook

The Notebook hit the movie theatres back in 2004 and is at this time ranked pretty high in romantic movie tops, hitting a 7.9 on IMDB.

The movie was directed by Nick Cassavetes and starred the beloved and incredibly beautiful and talented Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Ryan plays a poor but hardworking young man who falls madly in love with a rich young woman (Rachel). She loves him too, but their social differences and her families tear them apart.

We won’t spoil the ending if you haven’t seen it yet, but prepare your tissues because there’s no way you won’t feel the passion between them, and their love won’t bring you to tears. Definitely a to-watch movie for a romantic night that would make it soft and tender between you and your couple.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones’s Diary appeared in 2001; in the meantime, we got two other sequels – Bridget Jones the Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby, both incredible.

The movie stars Renée Zellweger as the eponymous character alongside her two love interests, played by Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Observing the changes in the main character, two lovers may even find it inspiring to improve relations. So it’s also an amazing variant if you’re finding yourselves on edge in your bond.

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You appeared in 1999 and is a modern take on the Shakesperean novel the Taming of the Shrew.

The film is a teenage romance with a twist. A popular girl isn’t allowed to go on a date until her sister does, but no one wants to date her sister because she is ill-tempered. A bad boy (played by Heath Ledger) will be paid to take her out (Julia Stiles), and against all odds, they might just hit it off.

Quite a typical plot nowadays; however, still a good option when your relations are still growing.

The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride is a classic that, if you’ve missed, you definitely must-see. Launched in 1987 and directed by Rob Reiner, this film is very quotable and a beloved romantic movie.

With an exciting cast (Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, André the Giant, and many others), the movie tells a story to be remembered.

The movie begins with a sick young boy who listens to a story told by his grandfather about a farm boy (who becomes a pirate) who faces enemies and obstacles in his quest to be reunited with his one true love.

Call Me by Your Name

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and launched in 2017, Call Me By Your Name is a movie that did several things – it launched Timothée Chalamet, broke tops, and stirred the emotions of everyone who has seen it either in a super positive or super negative way.

The film takes place in the 1980s, in Italy, where a young 17-year-old boy (Timothee) falls in love with an older man who had been hired by his father to be a research assistant. It’s a riveting gay romance and a boy’s journey to self-discovery and growing up.

Conclusion

Movies and series don’t necessarily have to be romantic in order to make your date night fun; you can even binge-watch One Day at a Time and still have an amazing date night. Even so, a romantic setting, a beautiful love story, a glass of wine, and a delicious homecooked meal will surely bring you together and spark your romance.

Story by Olivia Simpson