get 5900 in nfl free bets bonuses for week 1 anywhere in canada
Commercial

Get $5,900 In NFL Free Bets & Bonuses For Week 1 Anywhere In Canada

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

NFL

Augusta Free Press readers snd sports betting fans in Canada will be able to take advantage of $5,900 worth of exclusive free bets and bonuses with our favourite offshore bookmakers ahead of the NFL this week! Read on for more information.

How To Claim The $5,900 In NFL Free Bets

Below we have outlined how to redeem Stake’s welcome bonus, who have made it incredible easy to navigate their offering – see below for details.

  1. Click here to claim the Stake welcome bonus ahead of the 2022/23 NFL season
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Canada sports betting bonus ready for the start of the season
  4. Place your free NFL bets at Stake.

 

$5,900 NFL Free Bets & Bonuses Reviewed: Best Canada NFL Betting Sites

While sports betting in Canada is indeed legal unlike some states in the US, offshore betting platforms ultimately offer the huge benefit of being able to gamble from anywhere at anytime should gambling restrictions exist where you are.

Not only this, but the odds that our top offshore bookmakers offer match, or better, any legal-state operators so there is no inferiority.

Sites
Highlights
Register
200% welcome bonus up to $2000
18+, T&Cs Apply
Register on Stake news

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Register on BetOnline

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Register on MyBookie

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Register on Everygame

 

The Best Canada NFL Free Bets & Bonuses For Week 1

Those interested in NFL betting will be excited to hear that Stake.com offers one of the most extensive portfolios of sports events. Stake’s betting offerings are divided into more than 35 categories, but their NFL markets include both individual match markets as well as outright winners which is perfect for its return on Thursday.

Stake Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Bank transfer deposit only, no credit or debit cards accepted.

 

Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Welcome Bonus

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. Users will be able to bet on team and player futures, as well as outright markets on conference and Super Bowl winners.

What’s more, users will be able to unlock a $1000 sign up bonus – what is there not to like?

BetOnline Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Week 1 Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Sign Up To BetOnline

MyBookie – 100% Deposit Match Up To $1000

Get the best MLB betting odds, California sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top MLB betting sites in CA

 

MyBookie has one of the best offshore sportsbook’s out there, and their NFL offering is extensive with hundreds of odds ready to be claimed. Their welcome bonus also includes handy casino chip worth $10, so new users can try their hand at some of their thousands of virtual casino games including slots and poker.

MyBookie Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NFL Week 1 Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Head Over to MyBookie

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

EveryGame are offering a welcome offer worth up to $150 in bonuses! This is huge offer and one that allows customers to explore a vast sportsbook. The user interface on both the desktop and mobile platform is a joy to use and boasts over 20 different sports.

EveryGame Terms and Conditions

  • 100% up to $50 Bonus
  • The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up.
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
  • The sum of the deposit and the bonus are subject to rollover requirements of 8x at min. odds of -200 (1.5) before a new bonus can be redeemed.
Sign Up With Everygame

 

 

Charlie Rhodes

Sports journalist with a strong background in football writing and the betting industry. Also a first class sports journalism graduate with an extensive portfolio featuring work with leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media - now writing regularly for Finixio.

