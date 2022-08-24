Gerry Connolly plans to seek top spot on House Committee on Oversight and Reform
11th District Congressman Gerry Connolly announced Wednesday that he plans to run to be the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform next year.
Connolly is the current chair of the House Government Operations subcommittee.
Ideally, he’d like to be able to run for the chair position on the full committee, but that depends on how Democrats do in the midterms.
For the longest time in this cycle, the Dems’ chances haven’t looked all that good, but their fortunes have been improving as of late.
Here’s a statement from Connolly on the news:
“The American people must see the Committee on Oversight and Reform as a force for making government work, enforcing accountability to Congress, and most importantly, protecting our fragile democracy and strengthening the institutions that define American democratic resilience. That was the legacy of Elijah Cummings, and that was the high standard our tenacious Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney set when she took over our Committee. I especially thank Carolyn for her heroic leadership on the September 11th Health Fund, the Equal Rights Amendment, and Postal Service Reform.
“For more than fourteen years, I have made this Committee my top priority and focused on the issues that define it: Postal reform; defending our proud federal employees; rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse; modernizing the federal government; and holding the Trump administration accountable.
“Our Caucus must continue to repair the damage left by the Trump administration, while also protecting the progress made by President Biden and our Democratic majorities. We need a tested leader who will not be timid in the face of Republican insurrectionists. One who has a deep understanding of the issues facing our Committee and our country. A collaborator who can be a bridge to our talented and diverse caucus. I believe I can be that leader, and look forward to earning the support of my colleagues.”