Gerry Connolly on end to Trump Shutdown

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to end his shutdown and allow the federal workforce to return to work.

“It is incomprehensible that it took President Trump 35 days to finally realize his Shutdown is so harmful to the American people. While I am pleased he has agreed to reopen government and get federal employees and contractors back to work, it is still unconscionable that he would hold them hostage in the first place. He must never do this again.”