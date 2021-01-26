Georgia Tech, Virginia take ACC women’s tennis weekly awards

Georgia Tech’s Kenya Jones has been selected as the ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, and teammate Ava Hrastar and Virginia’s Emma Navarro have been named Co-Freshman of the Week.

Jones was key in the Yellow Jackets’ undefeated week, earning wins over No. 6 Duke (4-3), No. 14 South Carolina (4-3) and Memphis (7-0). The senior from Memphis, Tennessee, posted a 4-1 singles record, highlighted by wins over Duke’s eighth-ranked Kelly Chen and South Carolina’s 34th-ranked Mia Horvit.

Jones also partnered with teammate Victoria Flores to win all four of their doubles matches, including a win over South Carolina’s 29th-ranked duo of Horvit and Megan Davies.

A native of Duluth, Ga., Hrastar racked up a 4-1 record in singles on the week. The freshman’s week was highlighted by a win over Duke’s 28th-ranked Georgia Drummy to help the Yellow Jackets knock off the No. 6 Blue Devils.

Navarro went 2-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles in Virginia’s win over Tennessee (4-1) and a tough loss to No. 13 Ohio State (2-4). The rookie from Charleston, South Carolina, knocked off Ohio State’s 118th-ranked Carly Briggs in singles play.

