Georgia Tech dominates Virginia Tech, 49-28

Virginia Tech scored a minute and a half in, but couldn’t get a handle on the Georgia Tech triple option, which produced seven rushing touchdowns in a 49-28 win Thursday night in Blacksburg.

The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3 ACC) only threw the ball once, but quarterback Tobias Oliver was productive on the ground, running for 215 yards and three TDs on 40 carries.

Georgia Tech produced 465 yards on the ground on the night, all on the ground.

Virginia Tech (4-3, 3-1 ACC) led 21-14 in the second quarter when a pair of special teams’ miscues turned the game in the wrong direction.

After the Hokies defense forced a punt, Chamarri Conner was penalized for running into the kicker, and on the subsequent second kick, Sean Savoy fumbled a fair-catch attempt, and the Jackets recovered the muff at the Virginia Tech 12,

Jordan Mason punched the turnover in two plays later for a 5-yard TD that tied the game at 21, and an Oliver 5-yard TD with 1:27 to go in the first half sent Georgia Tech into the break up 28-21.

The second half was all Georgia Tech, which scored on its first two drives in the third quarter, another Mason run, from 14 yards, pushing the lead to 42-21 with 3:02 to go in the third.

Mason scored from a yard out with 6:23 to go in the game to make it 49-21.

A Jalen Holston 1-yard TD run with 3:48 left closed out the scoring.

Ryan Willis was 15-for-22 passing for the Hokies, for 201 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech gained just 323 yards total offense on the night, after putting up 143 yards in the first quarter.

