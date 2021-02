George Mason’s Tuesday game at Richmond postponed

The George Mason-Richmond game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

The game will not be played as scheduled after Richmond announced Sunday that it is pausing all team activities in response to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Mason’s next scheduled game is Feb. 10 vs. Fordham inside EagleBank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

