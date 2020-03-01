George Mason upset bid comes up short at Duquesne, 81-78
George Mason nearly pulled off a road upset Saturday. but could not quite get past Duquesne, falling 81-78 at the UPMC Events Center.
The Patriots (15-14, 4-12 A-10) cut a six-point deficit with less than two minutes left to just two, and had a couple chances to tie or take the lead. But the Dukes (20-8, 10-6 A-10) were able to stave off the upset bid and hang on for the team’s 20th win of the season.
Mason dominated Duquesne on the glass, where the Patriots held a +19 edge (40-21) and turned 17 offensive rebounds into a massive 26-4 advantage in second chance points.
The Patriots also shot 73.5 percent (25-34) from 2-point range, but made just 4-of-21 (.190) 3-point attempts. Mason also committed 20 turnovers which Duquesne turned into 25 points.
Sophomore Jordan Miller led Mason with his second-straight double-double, tallying 19 points and 12 points while tabulating an efficient 9-of-12 shooting effort.
AJ Wilson added 14 points (6-8 FG) and Jamal Hartwell II notched 12 points. Junior Goanar Mar chipped in a season-best 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-7 FT) and grabbed four rebounds in 22 minutes.
The Patriots committed three early turnovers, allowing Duquesne to jump out to a 9-2 advantage. The Dukes led 13-6, but the Patriots surged back with a 12-3 spurt to take an 18-16 edge at the 10:01 mark. The Patriots kept a one-point edge (20-19) on a hesitation floater from Hartwell II and Mason led 26-24 after a 3-point play from Greg Calixte with 6:40 to go in the stanza. The Dukes scored seven of the final 10 points of the half to take a 37-33 edge into the break.
Duquesne extended its edge to eight (45-37) four minutes into the second half, but the Patriots got it back to two (50-48) on a lay-in from Wilson at the 11:42 mark. Duquesne extended the edge back to eight (60-52) with 8:01 left, but at that point, Mason surged back with a 9-0 run – capped by a Hartwell II triple – to take a 61-60 lead with 5:23 left.
Duquesne came right back with a 5-0 run to go back up four (65-61) and the Dukes led by six (72-66) with just 1:48 to go. Mason cut it to two (74-72) after back-to-back buckets from Miller and Josh Oduro.
After a back-and-forth next few possessions, Mason trailed by two (78-76) with five seconds left. Duquesne made one free throw to go up three (79-76) but the Patriots could only convert a 2-pointer. Mason has another shot with less than a second left, but the full court heave would not fall.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.