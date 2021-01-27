 

George Mason to Play at St. Bonaventure Saturday

Published Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, 1:39 pm

George MasonGeorge Mason will play at St. Bonaventure on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Patriots originally were scheduled to host UMass, but that game has been postponed as the Minutemen remain on pause as a program.

Saturday’s game versus St. Bonaventure will replace the contest originally slated for February 6 between the Patriots and Bonnies. That date will be left open for potential future rescheduling.


