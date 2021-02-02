George Mason to play at Dayton in A-10 ESPN Friday Night Showcase

George Mason will battle Dayton on Friday in UD Arena as part of the A-10’s ESPN Friday Night Showcase series.

The Patriots and Flyers will tip-off Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. It’s Mason’s first appearance on The Deuce since the Charleston Classic Championship Game in November 2015.

Friday’s game, featuring commentary from Mike Corey and Seth Greenberg, will mark the second meeting between George Mason and Dayton in the Buckeye State this season. The Flyers won the first meeting in UD Arena on January 2.

