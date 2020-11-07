George Mason to open 2020-2021 Season at DC Paradise Jam

George Mason will begin its 2020-2021 campaign with a short trip across the Potomac for three contests in the DC Paradise Jam.

The event will take place Nov. 26-28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Mason will face off against Northeastern, Belmont and Howard in the round-robin format. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Mason vs. Northeastern – Thursday, November 26, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Patriots open up the season on Thanksgiving against former conference rival Northeastern at 2 p.m. The Huskies return two starters from a 2019-20 team which reached the CAA championship game. Bill Coen’s strong program has captured at least 20 wins in three of the past six seasons and earned two NCAA Tournament berths during that period. The Huskies lead the all time series with Mason, 12-10.

Mason vs. Belmont – Friday, November 27, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Green & Gold will battle mid-major power Belmont for the first time in program history on November 27. Belmont won 26 games last season and captured the OVC Tournament title to earn an NCAA bid. The Bruins welcome back two starters from that team, including Nick Muszynski (15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and Grayson Murphy (9.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.2 apg). One of the most consistent programs in the entire nation, Belmont has won 20+ games and earned a postseason berth in 14 of the last 15 seasons. That includes NCAA Tournament qualification in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2020.

Mason vs. Howard – Saturday, November 28, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Mason wraps up the event on Saturday against DMV foe Howard. The Bison welcome consensus 5-star freshman center Makur Maker, who is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to a historically black college or university (HBCU) in the modern recruiting era. The Bison also feature sophomore Wayne Bristol, Jr. (12.6 ppg last season) and Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern. The Green & Gold lead the all time series with Howard, 6-4, although the teams have not met since the 1998-99 season.

Mason last competed in the Paradise Jam during the 2011-12 season. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Patriots went 2-1, with victories over Mercer and Quinnipiac.

In addition to the DC Paradise Jam, Mason will play at Maryland on December 4. The remainder of the non-conference schedule and the team’s A-10 slate will be announced at a later date.

Mason returns all five starters and 12 letter winners overall from last season’s team. That group includes 2020 A-10 Most Improved Player AJ Wilson (12.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 bpg), Javon Greene (13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.6 apg) and Jordan Miller (12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

