George Mason stifles Catholic, 74-33, in exhibition opener

George Mason put forth a robust defensive effort in a 74-33 victory over Catholic University Wednesday night in exhibition action inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots limited the Cardinals to just 19.1 percent from the floor (9-47) and 3-of-19 (.158) from 3-point territory. Mason led 31-19 at the break and held a +29 (43-14) scoring advantage in the second stanza.

Three Patriots scored in double figures, led by sophomore point guard Jamal Hartwell II, who tallied 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He made 3-of-6 3-pointers in 21:42 on the floor.

Redshirt-junior forward AJ Wilson chipped in 12 points (6-11 FG) and three blocks, while junior Javon Greene added 10 points, eight rebounds and a game-high four steals. Sophomore Jordan Miller provided his usual ball hawk presence, tallying nine points and 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

The Green & Gold forced the Cardinals into 19 turnovers and made 11 steals. Mason held a 28-1 advantage in points off turnovers and dominated inside, with a 46-8 edge in points in the paint.

Nine Patriots played at least 15 minutes in a balanced all-around effort for the Green & Gold.

The game served as a homecoming for former Mason assistant coach Aaron Kelly, who became the head coach at Catholic this spring.

Mason now awaits its 2019-20 regular season opener. The Patriots will host Navy Tuesday night at 7 p.m. inside EagleBank Arena.

