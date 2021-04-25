George Mason signs Senegalese standout Mouhamed Mbaye

George Mason basketball coach Kim English has announced that Mouhamed Lamine Mbaye has signed a national letter of intent and will begin competition for the Patriots during the 2021-22 campaign.

A native of Dakar, Senegal, Mbaye suited up for Colorado Prep during the 2020-21 season.

“We are thrilled to have Mouhamed Mbaye join our program to round out our first recruiting class here at Mason,” English said. “We’ve fallen in love with Mo throughout the recruiting process. His ambition as a young student-athlete is so refreshing. Mo has big goals: in the classroom, socially, philanthropically and on the hardwood. He believes Mason is the place for him to tap into those aspirations and achieve his goals.”

A 6-foot-8-inch forward, Mbaye possesses a wealth of international playing experience as a member of the Senegalese National Team. He competed for his home country at the U-16 and U-18 levels, then represented Senegal on the global stage at the FIBA U-19 World Cup. That included a matchup with a United States U-19 team which included Tyrese Halliburton, Jalen Suggs, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green.

He also represented Team Africa at the NBA Basketball Without Borders Camp during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Mbaye came to the United States in 2019 and enrolled at Aspire Academy in Louisville, where he averaged 11 points and seven rebounds over 16 games.

He competed for Colorado Prep this past season, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.8 steals per game on the Grind Session. He was named to the 2021 Grind Session All-Star Team and helped lead Colorado Prep to the Sweet 16 of the league tournament in March.

HoopSeen ranks Mbaye as the No. 89 recruit in the national 2021 class and the No. 1 player in Colorado. He is a Rivals.com and 247 3-star forward.

“Mo’s size, strength, toughness and skill level are what excited us most on the court,” English said. “Mo will have an opportunity to come in and make an impact on day one. I can’t wait for him to get here so we can get to work. Our fans are going to love the energy, passion and joy with which Mo plays.”

Mbaye joins a loaded incoming class for Coach English which includes transfers D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado), DeVon Cooper (Morehead State) and Davonte Gaines (Tennessee), as well as Australian forward Blake Jones.

