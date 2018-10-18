George Mason picked fourth in preseason A-10 basketball poll

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

George Mason senior guard Otis Livingston II has been named to the preseason All-Atlantic 10 First Team, while the Patriots are picked fourth as a team in the preseason poll, the league office announced Thursday.

Coming off second team All-Atlantic 10 accolades in 2017-18, Livingston II is Mason’s first-ever All-Atlantic 10 preseason first team selection. As a junior last season, Livingston II also earned a spot on the NABC District 4 Second Team and the VaSID All-State Team.

“Otis is very deserving of this recognition,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “He has distinguished himself as one of the best and most consistent players in the Atlantic 10. He has worked tremendously hard in the offseason and is playing at a high level in practice. He’s poised to have an excellent senior year.”

Mason’s fourth-place preseason position is its highest in the program’s now six-year history in the Atlantic 10. The Patriots have improved their standing from preseason poll to postseason standings in each of Paulsen’s first three seasons.

In the past two campaigns, the Patriots have risen an impressive five spots between the October poll and the March final standings (12th to 7th in 2016-17, 10th to 5th in 2017-18).

The Patriots open the season inside EagleBank Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 6 against defending Ivy League champion and 2018 NCAA Tournament team Pennsylvania.

Preseason Poll

Saint Louis (15) – 348 Saint Joseph’s (4) – 324 Davidson (6) – 314 George Mason (1) – 287 Rhode Island – 221 Dayton – 206 VCU – 195 Massachusetts – 175 St. Bonaventure – 167 Richmond – 156 Duquesne – 146 La Salle – 85 George Washington – 73 Fordham – 33

Preseason All-Conference First Team

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Josh Cunningham, Dayton

Otis Livingston II, George Mason

Luwane Pipkins, Massachusetts

Grant Golden, Richmond

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment