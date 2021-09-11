George Mason men’s basketball releases 2021-2022 A-10 schedule

George Mason has released its 2021-2022 Atlantic 10 league schedule, which includes a national television package and home contests against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams St. Bonaventure and VCU.

In addition, Mason will host rivalry games with George Washington and Richmond inside EagleBank Arena and face off at home against 2021 NIT qualifiers Dayton and Saint Louis. Mason’s home/away partners include VCU, George Washington, Richmond, Massachusetts and Saint Joseph’s.

This season’s A-10 Championship will be played in the DMV at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena March 9-13.

The Patriots begin the 2021-22 league slate with a pair of away contests. Mason opens A-10 play at rival VCU on December 30 in Richmond. The Green & Gold remain on the road for a Jan. 2 contest at Duquesne in the newly-opened UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Mason makes its A-10 home debut on Jan. 5 vs. Rhode Island, then hosts Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The stretch of 4-of-6 games on the road to begin the season continues on Jan. 11 with a game at Richmond.

Then, the Patriots renew the Revolutionary Rivalry with George Washington on Monday, Jan. 17 in Foggy Bottom. That contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. That game is part of a CBSSN, MLK Day doubleheader which features wraparound programming developed by the A-10 Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

From there, Mason will play three of its next four in Fairfax. The Patriots will host a pair of marquee home games against Dayton on Saturday, Jan. 22, and 2021 A-10 Champion St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

After a Jan. 30 game at Massachusetts, which will air on NBC Universal Platforms, Mason returns home to host Saint Louis on Feb. 2.

The Patriots head to the City of Brotherly Love for a contest at La Salle on Feb. 5, before heading back to EBA for two home games against in-state rivals Richmond (Feb. 9) and VCU (Feb. 12). The Feb. 9 contest against the Spiders will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Mason returns to Philly for a Feb. 16 return game at Saint Joseph’s, then heads to the Bronx to battle Fordham on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Fordham contest will be televised nationally on NBC Universal platforms.

The Patriots play their second Revolutionary Rivalry contest against GW in a nationally-televised NBC Universal game at home on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Two March games will wrap up the regular season. After a March 2 game at Davidson, Mason hosts Massachusetts on Senior Day on Saturday, March 5.

Mason will make the quick trek across I-66 for this season’s A-10 Championship, scheduled for March 9-13 at Capital One Arena.

In addition to the Patriots’ CBS Sports Network and NBC Universal contests, the remained of Mason’s television schedule will be announced at a later date. ESPN+ will continue to serve as the regular home for Mason Basketball. All NBC Universal contests also will be available via streaming on the NBC Sports app.