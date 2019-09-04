George Mason hoops schedule includes VCU, St. Louis

The George Mason men’s basketball program has released its 2019-20 Atlantic 10 league schedule, which includes 11 games on national television and home contests against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams VCU and Saint Louis.

In addition, Mason will host rivalry games with George Washington and Richmond inside EagleBank Arena and face off at home against 2019 NIT qualifier Dayton. Mason’s home/away partners include VCU, George Washington, Richmond, Massachusetts and St. Bonaventure.

Mason’s 11-game nationally televised slate marks an increase of two games from last season’s 9-game televised A-10 ledger. In addition, the Patriots will appear on CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Network/ESPN2 a total of seven times, compared to five times in 2018-19. Additional televised contests in the non-conference portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Patriots begin the 2019-20 league slate with two home contests. Rival VCU comes to Fairfax on Sunday, January 5, in a noon contest televised nationally on NBC Sports Network. Mason remains at home to battle St. Bonaventure on January 8. That game will air on Stadium.

Mason then hits the road for a two-game swing, starting with a trip to Philadelphia to take on La Salle January 11. The Patriots then kick off the Revolutionary Rivalry with a January 15 game at George Washington. Mason swept the season series with the Colonials in 2018-19 for the first time in program history.

The Green & Gold are back in Fairfax on January 18 to play Richmond on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. The homestand wraps up with a game against Massachusetts on January 22 in EagleBank Arena.

From there, Mason begins a segment of the schedule in which four of five games will be played on the road. The difficult two-week stretch begins with a game at Davidson on January 25. That contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

After a January 28 home contest against Rhode Island (televised on Stadium), Mason plays three-straight road games. The first pits the Patriots against St. Bonaventure on February 1 in Olean (Stadium).

Mason then plays UMass in Amherst February 9 on NBCSN (2:30 p.m.), before battling VCU in Richmond on January 12. The game with the Rams will be televised on ESPNU at 7 p.m.

Mason heads back to Fairfax for the home portion of the Revolutionary Rivalry February 15. The GW game will air nationally on NBCSN (4:30 p.m.).

Mason is back on the road for a game at Richmond on February 19, before playing host to Saint Joseph’s on February 22. That 4:30 p.m. game will be televised on NBCSN.

Mason remains at home on February 25 to take on Dayton (Stadium), then heads to Pittsburgh for a Leap Day showdown with Duquesne (February 29).

The Patriots will take on 2019 A-10 Tournament champion Saint Louis March 4 on Senior Night, before wrapping up the regular season in the Bronx against Fordham on March 7.

Mason will head back to the city for the Atlantic 10 Championship, scheduled for March 11-15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

