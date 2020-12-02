George Mason basketball pausing activities after positive COVID-19 test

The George Mason University men’s basketball team has temporarily paused activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The positive test result was detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

The team is following all procedures and protocols implemented by Mason’s Center for Sports Performance, George Mason University, the Fairfax County Health Department and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

As a result of the positive test, Mason will not participate in the December 4 contest at Maryland.

The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department’s established protocols.

