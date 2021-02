George Mason basketball game Duquesne postponed

Published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 2:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

George Mason’s Saturday home contest vs. Duquesne has been postponed, as the Dukes continue to pause basketball activities as a program.

This is the second consecutive postponement for Duquesne, which learned of a positive COVID-19 test result within the Tier 1 level of its program prior to last Sunday’s scheduled game with VCU.

Mason next plays at home tonight (Wednesday) vs. Fordham. Tip-off inside EagleBank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments