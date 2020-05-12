George Mason basketball coach Dave Paulsen hosting ‘DP’s Distancing Dialogues’

George Mason basketball bench boss Dave Paulsen has assembled a diverse and accomplished group of current and former assistant coaches during his 26-year career as a head coach in the profession.

Members of the Paulsen Coaching Tree hold an array of influential positions within the sport, including roles within the NBA, NCAA Divisions I, II and III and high school/preparatory hoops.

In the coming weeks, Paulsen will partner with many of these former assistants to conduct a series of “DP’s Distancing Dialogues,” to benefit organizations across the country which are serving the greater good during the coronavirus pandemic. The episodes will begin with a discussion of the coaching profession and the guest’s career path, followed by a virtual coach’s clinic in which the guest showcases best practices which helped them achieve success within the industry.

“Each year, my former assistants and I gather at the Final Four to share memories and reconnect,” Paulsen said. “I truly missed that experience this year and wanted to recreate the lively discussion while contributing to those in need during this global pandemic. I hope that this series provides some great insight into the profession while allowing our coaching family to give back to our respective communities.”

For each episode produced, Paulsen will make a donation to either the D.C. Central Kitchen or Coaches vs. Cancer, while his guest will contribute to a local charity in their area.

Episodes will air Tuesdays on the Mason Athletics YouTube channel and be shared by Paulsen on Twitter. Current/prospective coaches and fans who watch the series are encouraged to contribute what they can to a charity of their choosing.

The first episode will feature 2020 CAA Coach of the Year Dane Fischer this Tuesday (May 12).

